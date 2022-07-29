Today at The Neshoba County Fair – Friday, July 29

It’s the final day of The Neshoba County Fair! The Neshoba County Fair, called Mississippi’s Giant Houseparty, is an eight-day event where people gather and visit. And of course, there’s the midway with lots of fun rides and yummy concessions. Here’s what you can do today at NCF.

The Exhibit Hall is open from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. and features field crops, garden exhibits, and arts & crafts.

The Midway will be open from 12 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

U.S. Post Office, Neshoba County Fair Station will be open from 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

9:00 a.m. – The Sheep Show begins, followed by the Goat Show at the Livestock Show Arena

12:30 p.m. – There will be music by The Vernon Brothers at the Grandstand

1:30 p.m. – Harness and Running Horse Races, featuring the Feature Races of the Week will be at the Racetrack. The Morrise Therrell Memorial Invitational Race and the Jim Dance Memorial Race will also be at the Racetrack.

8:00 p.m. – Michael Ray will perform at the Grandstand. If weather permits, there will be a fireworks show immediately following. No one will be allowed on the Racetrack Infield during the fireworks show.

9:00 p.m. – 12 a.m. – There will be a dance with music by the Jason Miller Band at the Founders Square

12:00 Midnight – The 2022 Neshoba County Fair Closes

All gates will be open and staffed until 6:00 a.m. Saturday, July 30. All fairground chains will be up and locked until 6:00 a.m.

For more information about The Neshoba County Fair, call 601-656-8480.

View The Neshoba County Fair digital program here.

Visit The Neshoba County Fair website here.