Today at The Neshoba County Fair – Saturday, July 23

The Neshoba County Fair continues today! The Neshoba County Fair, called Mississippi’s Giant House Party, is an eight-day event where people gather and visit. And of course, there’s the midway with lots of fun rides and yummy concessions. Here’s what you can do today at NCF.

The Exhibit Hall is open daily from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. and features field crops, garden exhibits, and arts & crafts.

The Midway will be open from 12 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.

U.S. Post Office, Neshoba County Fair Station will be open from 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

6:30 a.m. – Philadelphia Sertoma Club’s 43rd Annual “Heart O’ Dixie Triathlon” begins at Lake Tiak O’Khata in Louisville and finishes at the Grandstand.

8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – The Arts and Crafts Market will be at the Founders Square

8 a.m. – 12 noon – Neshoba County Fair Farmers Market will be selling homegrown vegetables and produce in the Livestock Show Arena

9 a.m. – There will be a FREE Petting Zoo in the Livestock Area

11:30 a.m. – Philadelphia Sertoma Club “Heart O’ Dixie Triathlon” Awards Program will be at the Grandstand

7:30 p.m. – The Harper & Morgan PRCA Rodeo will be at the Grandstand

8 p.m. – The Thacker Mountain Radio Hour will be at the Founders Square.

10 p.m. – 1 a.m. – Dance with music by Dr. Zarr’s Amazing Funk Monster at the Grandstand

For more information about The Neshoba County Fair, call 601-656-8480.

View The Neshoba County Fair digital program here.

Visit The Neshoba County Fair website here.