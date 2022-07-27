Today at The Neshoba County Fair – Wednesday, July 27

The Neshoba County Fair continues today! The Neshoba County Fair, called Mississippi’s Giant Houseparty, is an eight-day event where people gather and visit. And of course, there’s the midway with lots of fun rides and yummy concessions. Here’s what you can do today at NCF.

The Exhibit Hall is open daily from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. and features field crops, garden exhibits, and arts & crafts.

Livestock Show Barns are open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., displaying top quality beef cattle, dairy cattle, and sheep

The Midway will be open from 12 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.

U.S. Post Office, Neshoba County Fair Station will be open from 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Check in Dairy Cattle at the Cattle Arena

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Registration for Pretty Cow Contest in the Livestock area

8:15 a.m. – The Neshoba Central High School Band will be at the Founders Square

9:00 a.m. – Political Speaking begins at the Founders Square

11:15 a.m. – The Meridian Day Program will be at the Founders Square

1:00 p.m. – The Neshoba Central High School Band will be at the Grandstand

2:00 p.m. – Harness and Running Horse Races will be at the Racetrack

5:30 p.mm. – The Pretty Cow Contest begins at the Cattle Arena

8:00 p.m. – Sawyer Brown performs at the Grandstand

9:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. – Music by Lovin’ Ledbetter at the Founders Square

1:00 a.m. – A.J. Yates, Jr. Memorial Late Night Sing at the Founders Square

For more information about The Neshoba County Fair, call 601-656-8480.

View The Neshoba County Fair digital program here.

Visit The Neshoba County Fair website here.