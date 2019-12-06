Today in history: December 6

Today is Friday, Dec. 6, the 340th day of 2019. There are 25 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlights in History:

On Dec. 6, 1865, the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, abolishing slavery, was ratified as Georgia became the 27th state to endorse it.

On this date:

In 1790, Congress moved to Philadelphia from New York.

In 1907, the worst mining disaster in U.S. history occurred as 362 men and boys died in a coal mine explosion in Monongah, West Virginia.

In 1917, some 2,000 people were killed when an explosives-laden French cargo ship, the Mont Blanc, collided with the Norwegian vessel Imo at the harbor in Halifax, Nova Scotia, setting off a blast that devastated the Canadian city. Finland declared its independence from Russia.

In 1923, a presidential address was broadcast on radio for the first time as President Coolidge spoke to a joint session of Congress.

In 1957, America’s first attempt at putting a satellite into orbit failed as Vanguard TV3 rose about four feet off a Cape Canaveral launch pad before crashing down and exploding.

In 1962, 37 coal miners were killed in an explosion at the Robena No. 3 Mine operated by U.S. Steel in Carmichaels, Pa.

In 1973, House minority leader Gerald R. Ford was sworn in as vice president, succeeding Spiro T. Agnew.

In 1989, 14 women were shot to death at the University of Montreal’s school of engineering by a man who then took his own life.

In 1998, in Venezuela, former Lt. Col. Hugo Chavez (OO’-goh CHAH’-vez), who had staged a bloody coup attempt against the government six years earlier, was elected president.

In 2001, the House of Representatives, by a one-vote margin, gave President George W. Bush more power to negotiate global trade deals. President Bush dedicated the national Christmas tree to those who had died on Sept. 11 and to service members who had died in the line of duty.

In 2007, President George W. Bush announced a plan to freeze interest rates on subprime mortgages held by hundreds of thousands of homeowners.

In 2017, President Donald Trump declared Jerusalem to be Israel’s capital, defying warnings from the Palestinians and others around the world that he would be destroying hopes for Mideast peace. Time magazine named as its Person of the Year the “Silence Breakers” – those who had shared their stories about sexual assault and harassment.

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama visited the U.S. Senate during a rare Sunday session to rally Democrats behind closed doors on a health care overhaul. The Kennedy Center Honors lauded jazz great Dave Brubeck, rocker Bruce Springsteen, actor Robert De Niro, comic genius Mel Brooks and opera singer Grace Bumbry.

Five years ago: Officials announced that American photojournalist Luke Somers and a South African teacher, Pierre Korkie, were killed during a high-risk U.S. raid to free them from al-Qaida-affiliated militants in Yemen. In a runoff in Louisiana, Republican Rep. Bill Cassidy defeated Democratic Sen. Mary Landrieu, denying her a fourth term and extending the GOP’s domination of the 2014 midterm elections.

One year ago: Flag-waving crowds lined the tracks as a special funeral train carried the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush from the Houston area to College Station, Texas, for burial on the grounds of his presidential library. Kevin Hart announced that he had stepped down as Oscars host following an outcry over anti-gay tweets and comments he had made in the past. The Dick Cheney biopic “Vice” led the way with six Golden Globe nominations, including nods for best comedy picture and best actor for Christian Bale.

Today’s Birthdays: Comedy performer David Ossman is 83. Actor Patrick Bauchau is 81. Country singer Helen Cornelius is 78. Actor James Naughton is 74. Former Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood is 74. Rhythm-and-blues singer Frankie Beverly (Maze) is 73. Former Sen. Don Nickles, R-Okla., is 71. Actress JoBeth Williams is 71. Actor Tom Hulce is 66. Actor Wil Shriner is 66. Actor Kin Shriner is 66. Actor Miles Chapin is 65. Rock musician Rick Buckler (The Jam) is 64. Comedian Steven Wright is 64. Country singer Bill Lloyd is 64. Singer Tish Hinojosa is 64. Rock musician Peter Buck (R.E.M.) is 63. Rock musician David Lovering (Pixies) is 58. Actress Janine Turner is 57. Rock musician Ben Watt (Everything But The Girl) is 57. Writer-director Judd Apatow is 52. Rock musician Ulf “Buddha” Ekberg (Ace of Base) is 49. Writer-director Craig Brewer is 48. Actress Colleen Haskell is 43. Actress Lindsay Price is 43. Actress Ashley Madekwe is 38. Actress Nora Kirkpatrick is 35. Christian rock musician Jacob Chesnut (Rush of Fools) is 30. Tennis player CoCo Vandeweghe is 28. Football quarterback Johnny Manziel is 27. NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo is 25.

Thought for Today: “Americans have always been able to handle austerity and even adversity. Prosperity is what is doing us in.” — James Reston, American journalist (born 1909, died this date in 1995).

The Associated Press. (AP)