Today is National Voter Registration Day.

National Voter Registration Day, which was started in 2012, is a holiday celebrating democracy in the United States, in which the goal is to make sure everyone has the opportunity to vote.

Awareness is raised so that tens of thousands of people register to vote who may not be reached otherwise.

The day is endorsed by the National Association of Secretaries of State and State Election Directors.

If you aren’t registered to vote in the Nov. 5 General Election, visit the Attala County Circuit Clerk’s Office on the north side of the Attala County Courthouse.