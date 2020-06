Todd Tilghman and his family visited the Mississippi State Capitol yesterday.

He sang “Amazing Grace” in the Rotunda and was honored with resolutions in the House and the Senate.

He also met with Gov. Tate Reeves and wife Elee.

The Meridian native and former Kosciusko resident made history when he became the oldest person to win “The Voice” at age 42.

Tilghman is the pastor of Cornerstone Church in Meridian.