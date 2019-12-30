Top BreezyNews stories of 2019

Here’s a look back at the some of the biggest happenings in Kosciusko and Attala County from 2019:
- Attala County School District hire news superintendent. (May)
- Fight at North Natchez turns fatal (March)
- Returning soldier surprises daughter at Kosciusko Lower Elementary. (March)
- Kosciusko man dies in house fire. (June)
- Derrik Boland named head baseball coach at Kosciusko. (June)
- Wayward Jones named Boswell Media MS Songwriter of the Year. (June)
- Holmes County woman killed after saying she would keep baby (August)
- Two arrested for deadly shooting on Hwy 43 N in Kosciusko. (August)
- Cruisin for a Cure 2019 raises over $18,000 for American Cancer Society. (October)
- New Chancery Clerk and two new Supervisors elected in Attala County. (November)
- Causey resigns as Kosciusko head football coach. (November)