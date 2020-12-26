Top BreezyNews stories of 2020

Here’s a look back at the some of the biggest happenings in Kosciusko and Attala County from 2020:
- Kosciusko police arrest four on drug charges (February).
- Kosciusko man arrested in south MS human trafficking sting (August)
- Kosciusko Native Wins More than a Million Dollars with Pearl River Resort Awards Life Changing Jackpot (September)
- Noxapater’s Casey Orr named Kosciusko head football coach (February)
- Attala County man arrested for second degree murder of mother (July)
- Thousands of dollars in fake money found in Kosciusko (August)
- Kosciusko doctor battles COVID (March)
- Postal worker dies in shooting (January)
- Kosciusko WR Antonio Harmon named to Dandy Dozen (July)
- Case against Curtis Flowers dismissed (September)