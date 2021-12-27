Top BreezyNews Stories of 2021

Here’s a look back at the some of the biggest happenings in Kosciusko and Attala County from 2021:
- Shooting on South Wells Street (January)
- Ice and snow storm hits Kosciusko (February)
- Tornado touches down in Kosciusko (April)
- Kosciusko softball wins 4A State Championship (May)
- Breck Riley named Mississippi’s Radio Personality of the Year (June)
- Tim Kyle elected Mayor of Kosciusko (July)
- Kosciusko Schools go virtual through Labor Day (August)
- Boswell Media Tower collapses into radio station (September)
- Legendary Whippet coaches return as honorary captains (October)
- Chris Wray hired as new Kosciusko Chief of Police (October)