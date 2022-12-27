Top BreezyNews Stories of 2022

Here’s a look back at the some of the biggest happenings in Kosciusko and Attala County from 2022:
- 2 inches of snow in Attala County (January)
- Tornado hits Holmes CC Goodman campus (March)
- Breck Riley named Mississippi’s Radio Personality of the Year for 2nd straight year (April)
- Fatal shooting at Kosciusko city park (May)
- Kosciusko softball wins 2nd straight 4A State Championship (May)
- Kosciusko Chief of Police Chris Wray resigns (June)
- Kosciusko School District hires new superintendent (June)
- Boswell Media celebrates 60 years (July)
- RJ Adams named Kosciusko Chief of Police (July)
- Lula Thompson elected Attala County Circuit Clerk (November)