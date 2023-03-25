HomeLocalTornado Death Toll Grows, More Storms on the Way

Tornado Death Toll Grows, More Storms on the Way

by

As Mississippi communities from one side of the state to the other continue picking up the pieces after a deadly tornado disaster, forecasters expect more severe storms on Sunday.  The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has confirmed 25 fatalities in Sharkey, Humphreys, Carroll and Monroe counties.   Four people who had been listed as missing Friday night have been accounted for.

The National Weather Service has placed a large area near and south of I-20 in a Level-3 “enhanced” risk of severe storms beginning Sunday afternoon with tornadoes again possible.  There’s a Level-2 “slight” risk in a narrow band which includes southern Leake and Neshoba counties.  Attala County is under a Level-1 “marginal” risk.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

MSDH: Another COVID Death in Attala County

Sunday Storms Cause Damage Locally– Now Comes the Freeze

One Killed, Three Injured by Strong Winds in MS

Friday Storms Cause Power Outages

Storms Forecast in MS This Week

COVID Death Reported in Attala County