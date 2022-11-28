Tornado Threat Upgraded for Portions of Local Area

The National Weather Service now has part of this area under a Level-4 “moderate” risk of tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail for tomorrow. The next-to-the-highest threat level includes Attala and northwestern Leake County with the rest of Leake and all of Neshoba County under a Level-3 “enhanced” risk. In the “moderate” risk area, NWS expects strong tornadoes (EF-2 to EF-3), including some that could be “significant” and “long-tracked”. Straight-line winds up to 80 miles an hour and golf ball sized hail are also possible. In the “enhanced” risk area, tornadoes are likely, some possibly strong, along with winds up to 70 mph and hail up to golf ball sized. The storms could begin by mid-afternoon and continue into the overnight hours. Flash flooding is another concern.
Upcoming Events
Merry MarketplaceNow - Wed, Dec 21 at 5:00pm
Kosciusko Attala Partnership
Skipworth Performing Arts Center presents Holmes Community College Carols of ChristmasThu, Dec 1 at 7:00pm
Skipworth Performing Arts Center
Mockingbird Music Series – Steve Azar at The Guitar AcademyThu, Dec 1 at 7:00pm
The Guitar Academy
Skipworth Performing Arts Center presents James Martin and the Myles FamilySun, Dec 4 at 3:00pm
Skipworth Performing Arts Center
Kosciusko Christmas ParadeMon, Dec 5 at 6:30pm
Historic Downtown Square