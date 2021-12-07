Tornado Top Ten: Leake’s on the List

Monday’s storms didn’t produce any tornadoes in Mississippi but the National Weather Service says it’s already confirmed at least 70 touchdowns across the state this year– including a Leake County tornado that ranks among the ten strongest storms in 2021. The tornado on May 4 was on the ground for 15 miles from Lena to Walnut Grove, rated as a high-end EF-1 with top winds estimated at 110 mph. It was the most intense tornado in this part of central Mississippi this year surpassed by only four other Mississippi storms. Attala County has had two tornadoes in 2021, one in April and one in May– both rated EF-1.