Tornado Warning for Attala County

Tornado Warning

The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a Tornado Warning for Holmes County and Attala County in until 2:45 PM. At 1:40 PM, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Benton, or 11 miles east of Yazoo City, moving northeast at 50 mph. Tornado and ping pong ball size hail. Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely

Sunday, Apr. 12, 2020 1:40 PM – Sunday, Apr. 12, 2020 2:45 PM

Counties Affected: Attala, Holmes

Last Updated: Sunday, Apr. 12, 2020 1:52 PM