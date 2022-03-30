HomeLocalTornado Warning issued for Attala County

Tornado Warning issued for Attala County

A Tornado Warning has been issued portions of Attala and surrounding counties.

Other counties included in the warning are Carroll, Choctaw, Holmes, Leake and Montgomery.

Areas in the path of the storm include Goodman, West, Sallis, Kosciusko, Hesterville,

The warning is in effect through 5:30 pm.

Those in the path of the storm should seek shelter in a basement or an interior room of a home with no windows.

