Tornado Watch issued for Attala and Leake Counties

The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a Tornado Watch for Attala and Lake Counties.
Additional counties included in the watch area are portions of Carroll, Holmes, Neshoba, Scott and Winston.
A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in the watch area.
The watch is in effect through 7:00 pm Tuesday night.
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi until 7 PM CST pic.twitter.com/nGlZj5pNfM
— NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) November 29, 2022