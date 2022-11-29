Tornado Watch issued for Attala and Leake Counties

HomeAttalaTornado Watch issued for Attala and Leake Counties

The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a Tornado Watch for Attala and Lake Counties.

Additional counties included in the watch area are portions of Carroll, Holmes, Neshoba, Scott and Winston.

A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in the watch area.

The watch is in effect through 7:00 pm Tuesday night.

