The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a Tornado Watch for Attala and other counties in central Mississippi.

Other counties included in the watch area are Carroll, Holmes, Leake, and Montgomery Counties.

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and around the watch area.

The watch is in effect through 6:00 pm Thursday.

