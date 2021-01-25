Tornado watch issued for Attala and surrounding counties

The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a Tornado Watch for Attala and other counties in the Breezy News coverage area.

Other counties covered by the watch include Choctaw, Leake, Madison, Neshoba, Newton, Scott, and Winston.

The watch is in effect through Tuesday at 1:00 am.

A Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes in and close to the watch area.

Continue to monitor Breezynews.com and other weather outlets for updates on this weather system.