Tornado Watch issued for Holmes County

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson has issued a Tornado Watch for Holmes County.
Other counties covered in the watch include Carroll and Montgomery.
The watch is in effect until 8:00 pm tonight.
A Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes in the affected areas.
