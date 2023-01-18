Tornado Watch issued for Holmes County

HomeAttalaTornado Watch issued for Holmes County

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson has issued a Tornado Watch for Holmes County.

Other counties covered in the watch include Carroll and Montgomery.

The watch is in effect until 8:00 pm tonight.

A Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes in the affected areas.

