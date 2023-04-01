Tornadoes Hit North MS, At Least One Dead

A tornado which hit Pontotoc County early Saturday has left one person dead. And there’s been damage across Mississippi, some of it at the Cooper Tire plant in Tupelo. The National Weather Service confirmed several tornadoes as they moved through the northern part of the state after wreaking havoc in Arkansas.

Across central Mississippi overnight, a few severe thunderstorms developed but no damage has been reported.

In the wake of the storms, low humidity and gusty winds will create a risk for wildfires. And rain will return to Mississippi on Sunday with flash flooding possible in this part of the state.