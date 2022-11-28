HomeLocalTornadoes Likely Tuesday in the Local Area

Tornadoes Likely Tuesday in the Local Area

by

The National Weather Service is becoming increasingly concerned about a severe weather outbreak expected across Mississippi beginning Tuesday afternoon.  Much of the local area has been placed under a Level-3 “enhanced” risk of tornadoes, damaging winds up to 70 miles an hour and hail as large as golf balls.  NWS says tornadoes are likely and some could be strong– EF-2 or EF-3.  The area under the enhanced risk includes Attala, most of Leake County and the northwestern corner of Neshoba County.  To the west, there’s now a Level-4 “moderate” risk of severe weather across the Delta, where strong tornadoes are expected and some could be “significant” and “long-tracked”.   Flash flooding is another concern across Mississippi.

 

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Reminder: Lancaster and Evans runoff election set for Tuesday

Tuesday Evening Crash in Attala Lands a Truck in the Trees

Video: Local church provides 100 meals for Thanksgiving

Scanning Device Detected at Local Bank

Local COVID Cases Increase

Two More Local COVID Deaths Reported