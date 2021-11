The Town of Ethel is considering a new city ordinance.

This ordinance would deal with health and sanitation inside the city limits.

The ordinance would cover things such as garbage, overgrown properties, junk appliances, junk vehicles, and litter according to MS Code 29-19-11

Anyone that wants to read the ordinance in its entirety can visit Ethel City Hall weekdays between 8:00 am and noon.