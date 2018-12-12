Town of Ethel seeking Office Clerk

The Town of Ethel is accepting applications for an Office Clerk. The Office Clerk will be responsible for answering phone calls, accepting water system payments and bookkeeping, among other duties. The individual must have people skills and computer experience; having college experience is a plus. The individual would start training immediately and would qualify for state retirement. You may submit a resume by mail to Town of Ethel, PO Box 58, Ethel, MS 39067; fax 662-674-5057; or email cityofethel@bellsouth.net.