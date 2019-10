The town of Sallis will host its a Trunk or Treat event Thursday, Oct. 31

Trunk or Treat will be held downtown from 5:30 pm-7:00 pm.

Children are asked to come dressed in their Halloween costumes and visit the different vehices setup to get treats/prizes.

The event will be on the East side of Hwy. 429.

For more information, contact Jasmine Ball @662-582-5886.