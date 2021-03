The Town of Sallis has announced a planned Clean-Up Day.

Dash 4Trash will be Saturday, April 10 from 8:00 am – noon.

Volunteers will be able to pick up trash bags from the booth in front of City Hall.

All trash can be taken to the Cain Inc recycling bin at the county barn.

For more information, contact the Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-2981.