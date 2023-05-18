Townsend appointed Attala County E-911 Director

Attala County E-911 dispatch has a new director.

Danny Townsend was recently appointed to that position.

Townsend currently serves as both Attala County Emergency Management Director and Fire Chief.

He will continue to serve has EMA Director, but according to Chancery Clerk Taylor Casey, no decision has been made yet on fire chief.

Townsend will take over as E-911 Director July 1 following the retirement of long time director Liz Peteet.