HomeAttalaTownsend appointed Attala County E-911 Director

Townsend appointed Attala County E-911 Director

by

Attala County E-911 dispatch has a new director.

Danny Townsend was recently appointed to that position.

Townsend currently serves as both Attala County Emergency Management Director and Fire Chief.

He will continue to serve has EMA Director, but according to Chancery Clerk Taylor Casey, no decision has been made yet on fire chief.

Townsend will take over as E-911 Director July 1 following the retirement of long time director Liz Peteet.

 

1 comment
  1. nana
    nana
    May 18, 2023 at 8:30 AM

    danny is a great man to have in any team! he’s a home town guy, christian, and we need more that will come to the plate like him!!! congratulations danny!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Child Abuse, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Burglary in Attala and Leake

Vehicle Lost in Wednesday Evening Blaze in Attala

Attala County Firefighters Extinguish Kitchen Fire

Felony Possession and Shoplifting in Leake and Attala

DUIs, Disorderlies, and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake

Multiple Disorderlies and Prison Contraband Charges in Attala and Leake