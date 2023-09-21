HomeLocalTrace Named “Hidden Gem” for Fall Foliage

Trace Named "Hidden Gem" for Fall Foliage

It won’t be long before we start seeing some nice fall foliage in Mississippi.  And a survey done by a company which makes photo books has identified the Natchez Trace as this state’s number-1 “hidden gem” when it comes to viewing colorful leaves.  People responding to the Mixbook survey ranked the parkway 69th nationally, saying its appeal includes being off the beaten path and having historical significance and serene natural beauty.  Another Mississippi site, Tishomingo State Park, also made the top 100.

