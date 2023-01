At approximately 3:04 p.m., Attala Deputies were alerted to a semi-truck blocking the exit lane from the Natchez Trace Parkway to Veterans Memorial Drive. A bystander says the driver realized he needed to turn around because the vehicle wasn’t allowed on the parkway. While the truck was being turned around, it slid off the roadway and became stuck. A wrecker was called to pull the semi out and clear the roadway.