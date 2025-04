A wreck on Highway 12 in front of the Hickory Hills apartment complex in Kosciusko is currently causing traffic delays. The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m.

One lane is blocked and officers are on scene directing vehicles around the area.

EMS was dispatched to the scene, but it is unclear at this time if anyone was injured in the incident.

Drivers are urged to use caution and expect delays while traveling through the area. More information will be provided as it becomes available.