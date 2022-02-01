Trafficking and Prison Contraband in Attala and Leake Arrests

TAMMY D BERRY, 22, of McCool, MDOC, MDOC. Bond N/A.

LAKINLEY BOYD, 38, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Careless Driving, No License, No Insurance, No Tag, LCSO. Bond $1,500, $500, $500, $500, $500.

JOSHUA J BROWN, 22, of Carthage, Felony DUI, Possession of Marijuana, No License, No Insurance, Willful Obstruction – Impeding Traffic, Littering, MHP. Bond N/A, $1,000, $500, $500, $500, $500.

JESSICA COLE, 28, of Kosciusko, Careless Driving, Bench Warrant X 2, LCSO. Bond $500, N/A X 2.

KENDREVIIUS COLEMAN, 22, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, CPD. Bond $399.25.

BRIAN K GREER, 42, of Vicksburg, Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A.

JOI HARRIS, 39, or Walnut Grove, Contraband in Prison, Felony Indictment, Possession of Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest, LCSO. Bond N/A, $5,000, $1,000, $500.

QUOVADIS K HARVEY, 29, of Carthage, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, DUI – 1st, Speeding, No License, No Insurance, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, CPD. Bond $10,000, $1,331, $218, $478, $418, N/A.

GERARD K HINES, 32, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, KPD. Bond $1,200.

JAMES HOPKINS, 32, of Kosciusko, Possession of Paraphernalia, Trespass, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500.

DANIEL R HURREN, 36, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Trespass, LCSO. Bond $20,000, $1,000, $500.