Tragic Accident Takes One Life But Saves Five

In June of 2021, Derell Latiker, 11, was jumping on his trampoline at home. He fell off and received a massive brain injury that took his life just hours later. Grief stricken, his mother Chitina Johnson knew she did not want his life to end at such a young age. She chose to make him an organ donor. Through Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency, Derrell has now saved 5 lives in Maine, Mississippi, and Missouri. Today, Derell, along with his twin brother would have graduated from Long Creek Elementary School. Though the pain of losing her child will never go away, his mother is encouraged daily at the lives her son has now saved. For more information about becoming an organ donor visit www.msora.org.