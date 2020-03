At 1:16 pm Kosciusko Police along with City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a house trailer fire at 805 West Adams Extension Lot 23.

Firefighters arrived on scene and reported light smoke showing from the home.

Emergency personnel found a mattress on fire and quickly extinguished the blaze.

There has been no word on the cause of the incident and the Kosciusko Fire Department will be in charge of the investigation.

No injuries were reported.

All units cleared the scene at 1:44 pm.