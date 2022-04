Tuesday April 19th, 2022

2:49 am – Kosciusko Fire Department was dispatched to the area of HWY 12 West across from Tractor Supply when they received reports of a trailer on fire there. The trailer was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene.

4:44 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to a residence on HWY 12 East near the McCool area when they received calls reporting a domestic disturbance in progress there.