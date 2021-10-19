Travis Tritt cancels show at Pearl River Resort

Multi-platinum selling and award-winning artist Travis Tritt has announced he will not perform at venues that require proof of COVID vaccination, mask mandates, or testing.

As a result, the following Travis Tritt shows have been canceled: Muncie, Indiana on Oct. 23, Philadelphia, Mississippi on November 6, Peoria, Illinois on Nov 11 and Louisville, Kentucky on Nov. 13.

In a statement released today, Tritt comments, “I’m putting my money where my mouth is and announcing that any venue or promoter mandating masks, requiring vaccinations, or pushing COVID testing protocols on my fans will not be tolerated. Any show I have booked that discriminates against concert-goers by requiring proof of vaccination, a COVID test, or a mask is being canceled immediately. Many people are taking a firm stand against these mandates around the country, and I wholeheartedly support that cause. I have been extremely vocal against mandates since the beginning. This is a sacrifice that I’m willing to make to stand up for the freedoms that generations of Americans have enjoyed for their entire lifetimes. There are plenty of promoters and venues around the country that appreciate fans and the freedom of choice in this great country, and those are the promoters and venues that I will be supporting.”

Tritt continues, “I’m sorry for any inconvenience this situation creates for anyone who had purchased tickets to these shows. We will try to reschedule unrestricted shows in these areas as soon as we can.”

Shows that do not have mandates will continue as scheduled.

For a complete list of upcoming appearances, visit www.TravisTritt.com.