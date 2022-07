School is starting back and Breezy 101 wants to help you Treat Your Teacher.

We want to give one lucky teacher an hour long Massage by Brittany.

To nominate your teacher, send a message to our text line (662-289-1011) with your teacher’s name and tell us why he/she deserves to be treated.

That’s it.

We’ll draw the winner on The BreckFast Show Thursday, Aug. 4.

Remember, the number to text is 662-289-1011.