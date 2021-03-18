- 12:07 am – Kosciusko Police were called to Cannonade Apartments to speak with a resident about damaged property.
- 3:06 am – Kosciusko Police were called to a residence on Peachtree Street after calls of someone beating on the front door.
- 7:00 am – Attala County Deputies responded to calls of a tree down on Attala Road 4106. MDOT was notified and they were called to continue clearing the roadway.
- 8:55 am – Kosciusko Police were called to residence due to calls of someone possibly trespassing in a home.
- 9:15 am – Kosciusko Police were called to North Natchez Apartments for a domestic dispute.
- 10:22 am – Kosciusko Police responded to Cannonade Apartments after a man called and said that his ex-girlfriend slashed his current girlfriend’s car tires.
