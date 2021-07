8:17 am – Officials responded to Attala Road 5205 about a vehicle in a ditch. No injuries were reported.

10:00 am – Officers received a call about a tree down on Highway 35 South. Tree was blocking both lanes of traffic.

11:59 am – Officials responded to Attala Road 3121 for a disturbance.

4:29 pm – Officials were dispatched to Tractor Supply at the red light for a MVA. No injuries were reported on the scene.