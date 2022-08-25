Tree down on the Trace, a disturbance, and more in Attala

Thursday, August 25, 2022

7:30 a.m. – Kosciusko Police and Animal Control were called to Smythe St near Redwing Ave regarding a dog that had been on the property off and on all night.

12:04 p.m. – Attala County Deputies and Natchez Trace Park Rangers were alerted to a tree down in the roadway on the Natchez Trace near mile marker 157.

4:01 p.m. – Attala County Deputies and Attala County Fire Department responded to calls reporting a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 19 and Hwy 35. When firefighters and deputies arrived, both vehicles had left the scene.

4:25 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a residence on Hwy 12 East near the area of Mitchell Metal regarding a disturbance in progress.