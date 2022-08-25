HomeAttalaTree down on the Trace, a disturbance, and more in Attala

Tree down on the Trace, a disturbance, and more in Attala

by

Thursday, August 25, 2022

7:30 a.m. – Kosciusko Police and Animal Control were called to Smythe St near Redwing Ave regarding a dog that had been on the property off and on all night.

12:04 p.m. – Attala County Deputies and Natchez Trace Park Rangers were alerted to a tree down in the roadway on the Natchez Trace near mile marker 157.

4:01 p.m. – Attala County Deputies and Attala County Fire Department responded to calls reporting a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 19 and Hwy 35. When firefighters and deputies arrived, both vehicles had left the scene.

4:25 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a residence on Hwy 12 East near the area of Mitchell Metal regarding a disturbance in progress.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Attala Reports Several Trees Down, Plus Shoplifting and More

DUIs and Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

Storms Bring Down Trees in Attala

Prison Contraband, Shoplifting, and Possession with Intent to Sell in Attala and Leake Arrests

Natchez Trace Parkway receives funding to rehabilitate 83 miles of the parkway in Mississippi through Attala and Leake Counties

Felony Child Abuse, Grand Larceny, and DUIs in Attala and Leake