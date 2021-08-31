Tree Falls on Local Business

5:25 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were dispatched to Natchez Trace Parkway near mile marker 153 in response to a tree down across the roadway.

6:48 a.m.- Attala County Deputies were dispatched to Highway 19 South where a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries were reported.

7:32 a.m. – Kosciusko Fire Department and Kosciusko Police were called to Fair Propane Highway 12 when a tree fell on the building, damaging power lines in the process. The business closed due to the damage. (pictured)

10:27 a.m. – Kosciusko Fire Department responded to a call reporting a vehicle on fire with structures in danger. The fire was quickly extinguished.

2:31 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a residence on Veterans Memorial Drive when they received a call reporting vandalism.