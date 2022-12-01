Trees and Domestic Disturbances

Wednesday, November 30, 2022

6:17 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting a tree down across the roadway on Attala Rd 5047 near the Conehoma water tower.

6:50 a.m. – Attala Deputies were alerted to a tree down in the roadway on Attala Rd 1106 near the intersection of Attala Rd 5131.

10:04 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress at Adams Grocery on Hwy 12.

8:05 p.m. – KPD was requested to a domestic disturbance on west South Street where the neighbor said that they had observed that the man had pushed the woman down and stated that there were children in the residence and the male subject was possibly intoxicated. Officer arriving on scene de-escalated the situation, determined there was no physical assault, and told the male subject to go to bed.