Trees blocking road near Attala/Winston County line

7:16 pm – A tree was reported down across Attala Road 4137.

7:13 pm – Attala County Emergency crews reported two larges trees were blocking the road on Hwy 14 near the Attala/Winston County line. The trees were down on the Winston County side of the line. Dispatch was asked to contact MDOT to report the downed trees and to inform Winston County crews that they would need chainsaws and a backhoe to clear the trees.

7:01pm – Trees were reported down across power lines at the intersection of Attala Roads 4114 and 4231. Entergy was notified.