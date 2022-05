Wednesday, May 25th, 2022

4:30 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to reports of a tree down in the roadway on HWY 429 near the Sallis area.

6:27 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to cows out on HWY 35 South near the Leake County line.

9:32 a.m. – Attala County Deputies reported a fight in progress in the parking lot of Justice Court. Kosciusko Police were called to the parking lot.