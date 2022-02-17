Trees Down on Natchez Trace Parkway

The Natchez Trace Parkway released this statement earlier regarding downed trees on the trace due to severe weather and high winds:

“We have received reports that there is a tree blocking the roadway near milepost 152, just south of Holy Hill and Kosciusko. This surely will not be the only tree to fall on the Parkway during these storms. Our maintenance crews will not be able to clear obstructions in the road until the storms pass and it is safe for them to do so. For your safety we advise that visitors find alternative travel routes while the storms are passing over the Parkway. At this time we do not have any other information about the status of other sections of the Parkway. Please be safe and be weather aware.”