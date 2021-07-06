Trespasser Reported at Cannonade

10:07 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call about a possibly inebriated trespasser at the Cannonade Apartments.

10:29 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a call about a minor 2-vehicle accident on South Wells Street. No injuries were reported.

11:50 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call on Hammond Circle about a domestic disturbance.

3:14 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department and Ethel Volunteers were called to a grass fire on Attala Road 2101. They were able to get the fire under control.