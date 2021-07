2:19 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting a trespasser on Attala Road 4045.

10:52 a.m. – Kosciusko Police dispatched to a residence on Weatherly Street after they received reports of trespassing.

11:57 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting vandalism at a residence on East Jefferson Street.

12:29 p.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting a one-vehicle accident on Highway 43 South.