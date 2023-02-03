Trespassing and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake Arrests

CHASE J MCMILLON, 19, of Carthage, Possession of Paraphernalia, Careless Driving, Disobedience of Traffic Control Devices, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

CHRISTOPHER MOORE, 52, of Jackson, TN, Bench Warrant – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

TYLER D NORWOOD, 26, of West, Grand Larceny, Trespass After Notice of Non-Permission, ACSO. Bond N/A, $1,000.

AURELINANO RAMOS, 27, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Hold for ICE, LCSO. Bond $1,000, N/A.

JOHNTAVIS R RIMMER, 20, of Sallis, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, KPD. Bond $1,100.

GREGORY WARD, 60, of Santa Barbara, CA, Willful or Malicious Trespass, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

ANTONIA WASHINGTON, 20, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD. Bond $3,300.

RANDY WHITE, 38, of Carthage, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

CASEY WILSON, 43, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500.