HomeAttalaTrespassing and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake Arrests

Trespassing and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake Arrests

by

CHASE J MCMILLON, 19, of Carthage, Possession of Paraphernalia, Careless Driving, Disobedience of Traffic Control Devices, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

 

CHRISTOPHER MOORE, 52, of Jackson, TN, Bench Warrant – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

TYLER D NORWOOD, 26, of West, Grand Larceny, Trespass After Notice of Non-Permission, ACSO.  Bond N/A, $1,000.

 

AURELINANO RAMOS, 27, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Hold for ICE, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, N/A.

 

JOHNTAVIS R RIMMER, 20, of Sallis, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, KPD.  Bond $1,100.

 

GREGORY WARD, 60, of Santa Barbara, CA, Willful or Malicious Trespass, ACSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

ANTONIA WASHINGTON, 20, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD.  Bond $3,300.

 

RANDY WHITE, 38, of Carthage, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

CASEY WILSON, 43, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

List: Qualified candidates for 2023 Attala County elected offices

Accidents and a Shooting in Attala

Shoplifting, DUIs, and Many Drug Arrests in Leake and Attala

Alarms, a Stranded Motorist, and an EMS Assist in Attala

Bank Alarms, Minor Accidents, a Trespasser and Suspicious People in Attala

Shooting into a Vehicle and Other Disorderlies in Attala and Leake Arrests