Trespassing and Felony False Pretense in Leake and Attala

JAMES D LARABEL, 38, of Durant, Felony False Pretenses, Contempt of Court, KPD. Bond $5,000, $0.

MICHAEL G MANRY, 51, of Carthage, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond $2,000.

JUAN P MARTINEZ, 47, of Forest, DUI – 1st, No License, Careless Driving, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $1,331, $418, $168, $418.

ELLIOT MEELY, 31, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Profanity in a Public Place, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $239.25, $239.25, $0.

JULIUS R MILLS, 40, of Carthage, Willful or Malicious Trespass, CPD. Bond $500.

MIRANDA M MOORE, 28, of Kosciusko, Bench Warrant – Attala Justice Court, ACSO. Bond N/A.

JAMES K MOTT, 53, of Meridian, Felony Indictment – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

ROBERT T NORWOOD, 51, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, Contempt of Court, KPD. Bond $500, N/A.

ASIA PERRIER, 29, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, Speeding, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,000, $500, $500.