Trespassing and other recent arrests

On 1-13-2023, Clintavrous Williams, a 23 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance (Misdemeanor) and Failure to Appear in Court by Lt. Casey Pounders.

On 1-12-2023, Charles Patton, a 37 year old b/m from Ackerman, was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony) and Suspended Drivers License on Highway 35 South by Lt. Casey Pounders.

On 1-11-2023, Thomas Fowler, a 18 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Trespassing at Yorkshire Apartments by Captain Wilbert Nelson.

On 1-11-2023, Andre Walker, a 29 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court on Highway 12 West by Officer Deterron Hardin.

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by Kosciusko PD Investigator Greg Collins.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

