Trespassing and other recent Kosciusko arrests

On 8-8-2023, Matthew Thomas, a 58 year old b/m from Jackson, was arrested for Motor Vehicle Taking with the assist of Starkville Police Department.

On 8-8-2023, Michael Lewis, a 37 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Trespassing at Glendale Apartments by Captain Maurice Hawthorne.

On 8-7-2023, Leonard Beard, a 41 year old w/m from Carthage, was arrested for Malicious Mischief on Highway 12 East by Officer Jose Martinez.

On 8-4-2023, Shawn Mobbs, a 22 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Possession Marijuana in a Vehicle and Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony) by Officer Jose Martinez.

On 8-3-2023, Lorenzo Powell, a 32 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court and Domestic Violence at Glendale Apartments by Officer Cody Williams

On 8-1-2023, Charles Lee, a 38 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Resisting Arrest, Disobeying a Police Officer, and Vicious Dog on Landrum Street by Captain Wilbert Nelson.

On 8-1-2023, Quavon Hannah, a 29 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Aggravated Domestic Violence and Weapon Possession by Felon on Peeler Street by Lt. Brandon Crowson.

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by Kosciusko PD Investigator Greg Collins.