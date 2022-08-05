Trespassing and Shoplifting Reports in Attala

Friday, August 5, 2022

1:30 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to Peachtree Street when they received reports of an attempted break-in at a residence there.

4:22 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked out a suspicious person walking with a shopping cart and flashlight near Tractor Supply on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

12:35 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to reports of a trespasser at a residence on Aponaug Road.

1:30 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to Family Dollar regarding a suspected shoplifter.